BusinessEconomyLocal Business

World Bank backs infrastructure fund to help Kenya ease debt pressure

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
PHOTO | File

Kenya could reduce its high public debt distress by allocating part of proceeds from the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) to retire some expensive debt.

According to the World Bank, Kenya’s public debt remains elevated on the back of growing domestic borrowing which increased to account for 56.2% of total debt as at the end of the 2025/26 fiscal year. In the year, public debt accounted for 69.9% of gross domestic product.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“This trend has deepened sovereign-bank linkages, increased refinancing risks, raised interest costs, and may constrain the availability of credit to the private sector. Kenya remains at high risk of debt distress, underscoring the need for a sustained fiscal consolidation and prudent debt management to rebuild fiscal buffers,” said the Word Bank in its 34th edition of Kenya Economic Update.

Latest data by the Central Bank of Kenya shows that as at August this year, total public debt has already climbed to Ksh 13.5 trillion.

Out of the total debt, domestic debt amounted to Ksh 7.7 trillion while external debt amounted to Ksh 5.8 trillion.

“Public debt reached about 70% of GDP in the middle of this year while interest payment absorbed about one third of government revenue. That means there is less resources available for essential services and development priorities,” said Dr Qimiao Fan, World Bank Division Director.

Dr Martin Koyabe appointed to lead National Cybersecurity Agency
Avenews joins fresh produce consortium to close Kenya’s agri-financing gap
China’s first homegrown large cruise ship completes 100 voyages
Transmission tower vandalised, disrupting power supply along Thika Road

According to the bank, debt service costs continue to constrain the fiscal adjustment. In the last financial year, interest payments remained elevated at 5.8% attributed to growing share of domestic debt in the public debt portfolio.

The bank is now advising Kenya to tap parts of proceeds raised so far towards the NIF to reduce debt related expenses.

The government has been undertaking privatization and divestiture programmes targeting State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) with proceeds expected to create a Ksh 5 trillion fund to finance infrastructure projects across the country.

“While directing privatization proceeds to infrastructure could help address Kenya’s infrastructure gap, allocating part of the proceeds to retire high-cost debt could reduce interest costs, lower refinancing risks, and strengthen debt sustainability,” said the bank.

Already the government has capitalised the fund with Ksh 103.5 billion raised through the sale of its 65% stake in Kenya Pipeline Company while Ksh 204 billion raised through divestment of 15% shares held in Safaricom is also expected to be injected in NIF.

Russian state media networks banned by Facebook owner
Mastercard, Zanzibar e-Government Agency collaborate to accelerate digital transformation across islands
Equity Group net profit hits Ksh 75B on strong income
BP posts profits of $3.3bn as oil prices rise again
Kenya Airways steps up operational reforms to sustain profitability
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Mudavadi wants public servants’ promotions tied to performance
Next Article Murkomen assures international partners of peaceful 2027 elections
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya, WHO review Ebola response, strengthen cooperation on health security
Health NEWS
Kanu leads Arsenal FC against Wanyama’s Harambee Stars for Legends Cup in Nairobi
Football Sports
Kindiki: Govt to end marginalization of certain communities and regions
Local News NEWS
Murkomen assures international partners of peaceful 2027 elections
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Equity Group emerges top global climate financier 

BusinessLocal Business

Government publishes subsidized maize seed prices

BusinessLocal Business

Branch, Solv Kenya collaborate to extend credit to MSMEs

BusinessLocal Business

Apexloads, Shelogistics ink deal to boost transport services

Show More