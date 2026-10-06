WHO advises against travel curbs after Kenya Ebola case

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised against any restrictions on travel to or trade with Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda following the reported imported case of Ebola in Kenya.

In a statement on X, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyes noted that the Agency is supporting the governments of Kenya, the DRC, and Uganda in contact tracing, surveillance, screening, and other response measures to identify potential cases and prevent further spread of the virus.

“WHO advises against any restriction of travel to, or trade with, the affected countries based on the currently available information,” Dr. Tedros said.

He noted that WHO will continue to closely monitor and, where necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to the epidemic.

“We continue to closely monitor and, where necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to this epidemic,” he added.

Earlier Tuesday, in a press briefing, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed Kenya’s first case of Ebola saying the patient was a Kenyan citizen living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the past seven years.

Duale noted that the patient fell ill about a month ago and was treated in several hospitals while still in the DRC before travelling to Kenya via Uganda. He was admitted to a Nairobi hospital and died later Monday night.

“The patient was rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where he was immediately isolated and admitted to the East Wing. He presented with fever, fatigue, a sore throat and bleeding beneath the skin at the injection site. Laboratory tests subsequently confirmed that he had Ebola,” said CS Duale.

28 contacts identified

According to CS Duale, so far, 28 contacts including family members and health workers have been identified, while authorities are tracing 23 passengers and four crew members who were on the same flight.

“We have listed 28 individuals who had contact with the deceased and are tracing an additional 23 passengers and four crew members who travelled on the same flight. Quarantine arrangements have been put in place and the designated facility is ready to receive them,” he noted.

The CS said, through the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI), in collaboration with other partners, Kenya has trained 4,971 healthcare workers at both national and county levels on Ebola Virus Disease case management, infection prevention and control among others.

Speaking at the same briefing, Director General for Health in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth said the medication the patient was taking masked some of his symptoms, resulting in a false-negative screening outcome.

“We believe the patient was aware that he was unwell and contacted his relatives, who picked him up from the airport. It is possible that the medication he was taking masked some of his symptoms, resulting in a false-negative screening outcome,” he said.

Isolation centres prepared

Dr. Amoth said contacts identified with connection of this case will be isolated for 21 days.

“The Ebola Virus Disease has an incubation period of 2–21 days; therefore, contacts will remain in isolation for up to 21 days. Anyone who develops symptoms during this period will be promptly transported from the isolation facility to an ETU for appropriate care,” DG Amoth said.

As part of the preparedness, Dr. Amoth said the Ministry of Health has established isolation facility with a capacity of 49 people at National Police Service Hospital along Mbagathi Way adding that additional isolation facilities are available at Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“As part of the preparedness measures, an isolation facility with a capacity of 49 people has been established at NPS Hospital along Mbagathi Way. Additional isolation facilities are also available at Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral.”

How does Ebola spread?

According to MoH, Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of someone who is sick, or with items contaminated by those fluids. It does not spread through the air.

The Ministry has advised members of public to protect themselves by washing hands often with soap and water while avoiding contact with anyone who is sick and with their body fluids.

“If you feel unwell, seek care early at a health facility. Call 719 for information,” noted MoH.