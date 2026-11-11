Mimi Mars teams up with D Voice for new release “Yeye”

Tanzanian singer-songwriter Mimi Mars teamed up with WCB Wasafi powerhouse D Voice for their new single, “Yeye”, which has over 200,000 YouTube views in under a day.

The Afro-pop track delivers an honest, catchy, and deeply relatable look into the tug-of-war between emotional availability and the daily hustle.

Speaking about the song, Mimi said it would resonate with anyone who has been in love.

“The song hits home for anyone who has ever tried to balance building a future with nurturing a relationship. It’s lighthearted, but the conversation at its center is very real,” said Mimi Mars.

Produced by Aloneym with audio engineering by legendary mixer Lizer Classic, “Yeye” pairs smooth melodies with an unmistakable soundscape.

Written by Mimi, born Marianne Namshali Mdee and Voice D born Abdul Hamisi Mtambo, the track centers around an infectious “Yeye, yeye, yeye” refrain that captures the playful yet sincere frustrations of love.

At its core, “Yeye” presents two contrasting yet everyday relationship perspectives through conversational Swahili lyrics.

Mimi Mars voices the vulnerability of wanting more attention, reassurance, and quality time, questioning where she stands when work takes priority, while D Voice counters with the perspective of a partner striving to provide, reassuring his lover that long hours and daily responsibilities don’t equate to a lack of care.