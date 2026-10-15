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Ruto says Affordable Housing Programme has created 1.1M jobs 

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has said the Affordable Housing Programme is creating jobs at scale, with employment linked to the initiative now estimated at 1.1 million, as his administration pursues a target of constructing two million homes.

Speaking during the fourth day of his North Rift development tour in Chepkorio, Keiyo South Constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet County, the President said the programme was expected to generate wider economic and settlement benefits beyond providing homes.

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“Our target is to build two million houses, 200,000 annually. We are on course, with 300,000 units already under construction across the country,” Ruto said.

The President inspected the construction of the 380-unit Chepkorio Affordable Housing Project, one of the developments being implemented under the national programme.

The project forms part of the Government’s broader housing agenda, which seeks to expand access to affordable homes while stimulating activity in the construction sector.

Ruto said the programme was also expected to reduce land fragmentation in agriculturally productive areas, eliminate slums and promote well-planned settlements to improve service delivery.

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The expected benefits point to a broader policy objective of linking housing development with urban planning, employment and the use of land.

In Chepkorio, the 380-unit project provides a local example of the Government’s housing investment in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

However, the President’s national target of two million homes remains a goal, while the 300,000 units cited in his remarks are at the construction stage.

The employment figure of 1.1 million was provided by the President as an indicator of the programme’s scale. The information supplied did not specify the methodology used to calculate the figure or distinguish between direct, indirect, temporary and sustained jobs.

Housing delivery and employment are among the key issues that will shape the assessment of the programme as projects progress towards completion.

The Chepkorio inspection formed part of the President’s wider development tour of Elgeyo Marakwet County, during which the administration also advanced electricity connectivity, road construction and market infrastructure projects.

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