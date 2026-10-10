The long-awaited 2026/2027 Sportpesa League starts today

The 2026/2027 Sportpesa League season is set to commence on Saturday, 11th October, after being delayed by over a month due to prolonged court disputes.

On Saturday, two matches are scheduled: Mathare United will face APS Bomet at the Police Sacco Stadium with a 2 pm kickoff, while Posta Rangers will play against Shabana at Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea.

Four fixtures are on the card on Sunday as Super Cup champions and Mozzartbet Cup winners Tusker FC lock horns with Ulinzi Stars at the Ulinzi Complex, while National Super League (NSL) runners-up 3K FC will begin their season at home at the Moi Stadium in Embu against Mara Sugar.

NSL champions Migori Youth FC will face Police FC at Awendo Green Stadium, while Nairobi United will conclude Sunday’s schedule against Kenya Commercial Bank.

Mombasa United, who secured a 2-0 victory and a 4-1 aggregate win over Kariobangi Sharks in the playoff, will face Kakamega Homeboyz next Wednesday at the Mbaraki Sports Ground.

Meanwhile, defending champions Gor Mahia will square off against Muranga Seal at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday 13th October.

AFC Leopards will wrap up the round nine fixtures on Wednesday, 14th October, against Bandari FC at Nyayo Stadium.