Award-winning artist Njerae lends vocals to Konpa-fused R&B single

Kenyan singer-songwriter Njerae has teamed up with Haitian-Congolese heavyweight Paska on new single “No More Drama,” a smooth Konpa-infused track, shaped by contemporary East African R&B.

In the song, about leaving heartbreak behind and finding your way back to love, Paska brings the warmth and movement of Konpa, while Njerae’s voice lends the record a softer, intimate edge. Together, they create a sound that feels soulful and natural.

Speaking about the new single, Paska says music has always been a way of bringing the different parts of his identity together.

“I think music has always been my way of creating a home between different parts of who I am,” he said. “Being Haitian-Congolese, I grew up with different cultures, languages and sounds, so bringing them together feels very natural to me.”

That comes through clearly on “No More Drama”; Haitian Creole, Lingala and Swahili share the record without competing with one another.

The languages may be different, but the story is familiar – disappointment, heartbreak and meeting someone who changes the way you see love.

“Hearing Swahili alongside Haitian Creole and Lingala is a reminder that even when our languages are different, the emotions we sing about are universal,” he continues.

Konpa has always been part of Paska’s musical identity. He has previously brought elements of the genre into his R&B sound, including on his 2022 release “Bip Bip.”

With “No More Drama,” he takes that influence a step further, putting Konpa comfortably alongside the sound of a new generation of East African artists. Paska is also clear about what he wants that evolution to look like.

“I believe it has a natural place in Africa because of the importance we all place on rhythm, melody, dance and storytelling,” he said. “I don’t want Konpa to lose its Haitian soul. I want Africa to discover it, embrace it and create something new with it while respecting where it comes from.”

The collaboration with Njerae adds another layer to that idea. Paska says their chemistry came from recognising something familiar in each other’s music.

“I brought my Haitian and Congolese influences, she brought her Kenyan perspective, and somehow the two worlds just fit,” he added.

“No More Drama” follows Paska’s earlier collaboration with Kenyan collective KodongKlan on “Your Body,” continuing a musical relationship between Paska and East Africa that has developed naturally through the music itself.

It also arrives during a period of international momentum for Paska. The artist has worked with names including Carlo Vieux, Roody Roodboy, Rutshelle Guillaume, Lorenz and Taija, performed at MASA in Abidjan, and built an audience across the Caribbean, Africa, Europe and the United States.

With “No More Drama,” Paska and Njerae make a strong case for what happens when Konpa and East African R&B are allowed to meet on their own terms.

“Collaborating with Paska has been so seamless, and I appreciated how patient and detailed he was creating the record together,” Njerae says of the collaboration. “The track shows how powerful we can be when two musical worlds collide, and I’m delighted to be a part of this moment.”