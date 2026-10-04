K-pop giants Stray Kids join BTS in boycotting the Grammys

One of the world’s biggest K-pop groups, Stray Kids, is joining BTS in boycotting the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The move comes after the introduction of a controversial new category for Asian pop music, which critics fear will ghettoise genres like K-Pop and J-Pop.

BTS announced they would not submit songs for consideration in any category in July, saying they hoped their music “can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language”.

Stray Kids, who recently scored their ninth US number one album, have now followed suit. In a short statement, their record label JYP simply said: “Stray Kids did not submit for the Grammys.”

Stray Kids had previously refrained from giving a direct answer to questions about the awards.

During a press conference for their latest album, ‘This and That’, in August, singer Hwang Hyun-jin said: “We have never once set award results or records as our goal.

“Our top priority is for our fans to be happy and satisfied,” he added.

The news will come as a blow to the Recording Academy, which organises the Grammys.

Stray Kids are phenomenally popular in the US, and recently headlined the Governors Ball festival in New York, sharing the bill with Lorde and A$AP Rocky.

In the album chart, only one other band has scored more number-one albums: The Beatles.

Earlier this year, all eight members of the band were given voting privileges at the awards, which gives additional weight to their decision to withdraw. BTS are also voting members of the Academy.

Stray Kids’ announcement came hours after Grammys boss Harvey Mason Jr confirmed the new Asian pop category would go ahead at the 2027 ceremony.

“Over the past several weeks, the Academy has been conducting listening sessions and have been in dialogue with leaders of the Asian music community,” he said in a statement.

“We heard candid feedback from people in our community who don’t support the continuation of this category. We also heard from people who didn’t have accurate information about the category, and having space to clear up misperceptions has been especially valuable.

“But by far, the loudest feedback we heard was from people who were enthusiastic supporters of the category, fellow music creators expressing their encouragement for keeping it.”

He acknowledged that the decision “will not satisfy everyone” but said the Academy would continue to have discussions over the development of the award.

The Recording Academy announced the new category in June, saying it would recognise “artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognised within Asian markets”.

The prize had been under discussion for years. It was finally introduced after Golden, from the movie K-pop Demon Hunters, became the first K-Pop song ever to win a Grammy this February.

“As Asian pop’s influence has continued to grow within our process, our members and trustees felt this was the right moment to create a category that more accurately reflects the genre’s scale, artistry and global impact,” organisers said at the time.

But the award received a decidedly mixed reception. Many felt it would stop Asian artists from receiving recognition in the main categories.

Others were upset by a stipulation that nominated songs should make “meaningful use” of an Asian language.

That requirement ruled out the two most recognisable Korean acts in America, BTS and Blackpink, whose latest releases are primarily sung in English.

The arguments against the Asian pop award are similar to those made by Latin artists about Grammy categories such as best música urbana.

While the intent is to recognise music of a certain geographic or linguistic origin, some musicians feel it ends up being exclusionary, with their music segregated from mainstream prizes like album or song of the year.

That perception was challenged this year, when Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos became the first Spanish-language album to win album of the year. Rosalía’s Lux is also expected to feature heavily in the nominations for next year’s awards.

Nominations due in December

BTS and Stray Kids would have been eligible to compete for those prizes, but have decided to send a message to the Recording Academy instead.

Other major acts may have followed suit.

Earlier this week, Kim Hong-joong, leader of the popular boyband Ateez, said he had been impressed by BTS’s stance.

“I’d love to think about that too,” he said in an interview with Variety Magazine.

“I’m not sure because no one can know about the real reason they tried to make that [category]. No one can recognise the real reason.

“But it seems like, for me… I agree [a little] with what BTS did.”

We will find out who decided to enter their music for consideration when the Grammy nominations are revealed on 10 December.