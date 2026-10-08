Mista C crowned winner of first-ever Kenyan DJ competition

Collins Sambu, popularly known as Mista C, has been crowned the winner of the first-ever Kenyan edition of Red Bull Turn It Up, following a high-energy night that brought together some of Kenya’s leading DJs.

The competition saw four DJs, Mista C, Sir M, DJ Abby Muthoka and DJ Itendera, go head-to head in a series of one-on-one battles, with each competitor challenged to respond to surprise themes revealed just moments before they took to the decks.

With no time to prepare a set in advance, the DJs had to rely on their musical knowledge, creativity, versatility and ability to read the room, selecting tracks and building mixes that responded to each challenge while keeping the crowd engaged.

The audience played a central role, with their energy and response helping determine who advanced through the battles and ultimately claimed the title.

After making his way through the competition, Mista C emerged as the inaugural Kenyan winner of Red Bull Turn It Up, earning the distinction of taking the first title in the competition’s Kenyan chapter.

Mister C hopes the win is just the beginning.

“Winning the first Red Bull Turn It Up in Kenya means a lot to me because it was a real test of everything that makes a DJ. You don’t know what theme is coming, you can’t prepare a set, and you have to trust your music knowledge, creativity and ability to connect with the crowd.

“The energy from everyone who came out made the experience incredible, and I’m proud to have come out on top in the first edition. Hopefully this is just the beginning of even bigger

opportunities for DJs in Kenya.”

Red Bull Turn It Up is designed to challenge DJs beyond a conventional performance, pushing

their ability to think on their feet and connect with an audience at the centre of the experience.

The Kenyan edition brought this format to a local audience, giving participating DJs a platform to showcase different aspects of their craft.

The event also highlighted the growing influence of DJs within Kenya’s music and entertainment culture.

Hosted by Claudia Naisabwa, the event created an energetic atmosphere as the four DJs played through the competition, with DJ Lyta overseeing the musical side of the experience.