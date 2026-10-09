Cabinet announces major healthcare expansion, assures Kenyans on Ebola preparedness

Cabinet has reassured Kenyans that enhanced surveillance, screening, contact tracing and health facility readiness measures are in place following the imported Ebola case involving a patient who has since died.

According to a Cabinet dispatch, government says the case remains isolated urging the public to remain calm, vigilant and follow official health advisories.

This is follows a Cabinet meeting held on Friday that reviewed Kenya’s preparedness to tackle Ebola.

Additionally, Cabinet chaired by President William Ruto endorsed a major hospital infrastructure programme to expand access to specialised treatment, strengthen referral services and accelerate the delivery of Universal Health Coverage.

The programme includes construction of a new 2,000-bed Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, a 1,000-bed Level Six hospital in Mombasa, and the expansion of 13 Level Five hospitals by an additional 300 beds each.

The counties targeted are Mandera, Marsabit, Turkana, Kilifi, Embu, Nakuru, Laikipia, Migori, Nyamira, Baringo, Bomet, Narok and Kisii.

According to Cabinet, the investment will significantly expand hospital capacity, reduce congestion at referral facilities and bring specialised healthcare closer to Kenyans.

A further Ksh8 billion healthcare programme in partnership with France will establish and equip specialised head and neck surgical units at Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and the University of Nairobi Dental Hospital.

The initiative, also endorsed by Cabinet, will strengthen cancer treatment and train 5,000 community health workers, reinforcing Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage efforts.