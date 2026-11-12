Music

DJ Redbone’s PHXP hosts Vibe Check

The event was a celebration of nostalgia, with throwbacks and sing-alongs at its center and DJ Incredible, Festa and DJ E were among the acts that took guests through the night. 

Mark Kivuva
By Mark Kivuva
2 Min Read

PHXP, the music collective known for DJ Redbone’s live mix sessions, held Vibe Check, a music experience featuring BV Accurate, DJ E, DJ Festa, DJ Incredible, Jukebox, Ras Amor and Kimbassax.

PHXP, short for Pent House XP, is a popular YouTube music collective known for DJ Redbone’s live mix sessions and mixtapes, which blend riddims, dancehall, afrobeats, R&B and freestyle sets. 

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The event took place at Carnivore Grounds. It was as a celebration of nostalgia, with throwbacks and sing-alongs at its center and DJ Incredible, Festa and DJ E were among the acts that took guests through the night. 

The event follows an earlier PHXP live recording session at Cavalli@The Manor. DJ Redbone, DJ Incredible, DJ Swaj and DJ Sonnia performed at that session, which reflected how the city’s nightlife is blending music with content creation. 

Speaking on the event, Gordon’s Brand Manager at EABL, Lilian Mbugua, said, “Great music has a unique way of bringing people together, creating moments and memories that stay with us long after the last song.”

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Mbugua added that “we are proud to be part of experiences that celebrate good music, great company and unforgettable vibes.”

She said Vibe Check is among the platforms “that give artists and fans room to connect.”

The Carnivore Grounds event adds to PHXP’s run of live music experiences, which has included recording sessions led by DJ Redbone.

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