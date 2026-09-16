Kenya conservation film ‘Rhino’ to screen African premiere in Nairobi

Nairobi is set to host the African premiere of ‘Rhino’, a feature documentary that turns the spotlight on the people behind one of Kenya’s most remarkable conservation stories.

The film will premiere on 26 September at Trademark Hotel, Nairobi, as part of Kenya’s celebration of World Rhino Day 2026.

Directed by Tom Martienssen and narrated by Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy, ‘Rhino’ takes audiences into the frontline of rhino conservation, following rangers, veterinarians, conservation teams and communities working to protect one of Africa’s most threatened animals.

Ahead of the Nairobi screening, Ol Pejeta Conservancy described the event as a celebration not simply of the animals, but of the people whose work makes their survival possible.

“From rangers protecting wildlife every day, to communities, conservation teams and veterinarians working behind the scenes,” the statement said. “Every rhino conservation success story is built on the dedication of people.”

The choice of Kenya for the film’s African premiere is fitting. In a statement about the premiere, event organiser Loisaba Conservancy said that the country has become an important example of what sustained collaboration between wildlife authorities, conservancies, scientists and local communities can achieve.

“Kenya is a global leader in rhino conservation, anchored by the Kenya Wildlife Service’s decades of stewardship,” the statement reads in part. “This position has been built through partnership with rangers, conservancies, communities, veterinarians, researchers, and conservation organisations working as one. Every rhino alive in Kenya today is the outcome of that collaboration.”

Echoing the statement, Loisaba Conservancy CEO, Tom Silverster, said, “Kenya has an extraordinary rhino conservation story to tell. This event is a chance to celebrate the people behind that success – and to remind the world that conservation works when we come together.”

Rhino explores that story while also confronting the continuing pressures facing the species, including poaching and the challenges of managing growing rhino populations.

The Nairobi premiere is being organised with support from conservation and hospitality partners including Ol Pejeta, Borana and Lewa Wildlife Conservancies.

Kenya Wildlife Service Director General Professor Erustus Kanga is expected to attend as Guest of Honour, while broadcaster TerryAnne Chebet will host the evening.

Guest will also be entertained by musician Moso Pal, alongside a silent auction and a showcase of Kenyan makers and vendors.