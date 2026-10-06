President Ruto orders enhanced response after Ebola case

President William Ruto has ordered the National Security Council Committee (NSCC) to convene and assess the situation following the death of a patient confirmed as an imported case of Ebola Virus Disease.

In a statement, the Head of State also directed the committee to recommend necessary measures to safeguard the country against further transmission of the disease.

Following the NSCC meeting, the Government has intensified surveillance, contact tracing and other public health measures to prevent further transmission of the disease.

Accordingly, the government has traced eight family members of the deceased and placed them under quarantine and are now undergoing daily symptom monitoring.

“Twenty-one healthcare workers who attended to the deceased have also been placed under quarantine and are being closely monitored.,” the statement read, adding that, “Contact tracing has also been extended to passengers who travelled on the same flight as the deceased into the country.”

So far, 27 passengers who may have had contact with the deceased have been identified and contacted, and the appropriate public health measures are being undertaken.

Similarly, government says the deceased has been safely buried in accordance with established public health protocols.

652,584 travellers screened

According to the statement, surveillance and rapid response teams are on the ground, building on the preparedness and surveillance systems Kenya has maintained since the Ebola outbreak began in May 2026.

The government says Kenya has the capacity to detect, isolate and manage suspected cases.

As of 6 October 2026, Kenya has screened 652,584 travellers and tested 267 samples across five laboratories: the National Virology Reference Laboratory (NVRL), KEMRI Nairobi, KEMRI Kisumu, and two mobile laboratories deployed at the Busia border in Busia County and the Lwakhakha border in Bungoma County.

Of the 267 samples tested, only one has returned a positive result, that of the deceased patient and no additional positive cases have been detected.

4,971 health workers trained

Government says a total of 4,971 healthcare workers have been trained at national and subnational levels in Ebola prevention, detection and management.

There are designated facilities for the management of Ebola Virus Disease include Kenyatta National Hospital, with eight beds, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, with 50 beds, National Police Hospital, with 49 beds, The Nairobi Hospital, with 143 beds, as well as a number of county isolation centres.

Additional county isolation centres are also available, with the Government saying capacity will be expanded and more facilities designated as the situation evolves.

Kenya says it is prepared to deal with the public health emergency and will continue to strengthen surveillance, contact tracing, testing and treatment capacity as necessary.

“This capacity will be expanded, with additional facilities designated as the situation evolves. Kenya is prepared to deal with this public health emergency. The Government will continue to strengthen surveillance, contact tracing, testing and treatment capacity as necessary,” the statement read.

Public urged to remain vigilant

The government has urged Kenyans to remain calm and vigilant, observe strict hand hygiene and avoid contact with persons exhibiting symptoms associated with Ebola Virus Disease, including fever, severe headache, muscle pain, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.

Further anyone experiencing these symptoms, particularly after possible exposure to a suspected or confirmed case, should avoid close contact with others and immediately seek guidance and care from a recognised health facility.

Additionally, the public has also encouraged to promptly report to health authorities any person suspected to have been exposed to Ebola Virus Disease or displaying symptoms consistent with the disease.

The Ministry of Health will issue further guidelines on safeguards and preventive measures for individuals and institutions to minimise the risk of transmission.

The Government says it will continue to monitor the situation closely, take all necessary measures to protect the public and keep Kenyans informed of further developments.

“The Ministry of Health will issue further guidelines on the safeguards and preventive measures to be observed by individuals and institutions to minimise the risk of transmission. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely, take all necessary measures to protect the public, and keep the country informed of any further developments,” the statement read.